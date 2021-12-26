Antonio Brown Calls Media ‘All About Drama’ Addressing Bucs’ Suspension

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown returned to action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and after they clinched the first NFC South title since 2007 with a win over the Carolina Panthers, he was made available to reporters in postgame media availability.

Obviously, he was asked about his three-game suspension and coach Bruce Arians’ decision to let him remain with the team despite allegedly forging a COVID-19 vaccination passport.

The wideout didn’t entertain the inquiries.

“I don’t want to talk about that. You guys are all about drama. This is about football. We’re going to talk about Carolina or I don’t want to talk to you,” Brown said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

“I’m just here to do my job. I can’t control what people write, how people try to frame me, people try to bring me down. Life is about obstacles and persevering and doing what’s right.”

Sure, Brown can’t control how he is perceived by the media. But he can control his own actions, as he seems to be his own worst enemy with how things have played out over the last three years.

After all, had he just paid that chef he hired, Brown probably wouldn’t be in this predicament.