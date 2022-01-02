Bruins Notes: Boston Becoming Team It Envisioned Entering Season

NESN Logo Sign In

You could make any number of excuses as to why the Boston Bruins played below expectations to start the season. There were injuries, ineffectiveness from depth players, wonky scheduling and then, perhaps most notably, COVID-19 issues.

But after more than two weeks away from game action, the Bruins are looking like the team they thought they could be.

The Bruins officially secured fourth place in the Atlantic Division with a convincing 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. That comes on the heels of a 4-3 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres.

In the last two games, we’ve seen goals from Erik Haula, Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek and Trent Frederic. That is a collection of names we haven’t heard from often in the goal-scoring department in a two-game stretch. However, when Don Sweeney built the Bruins roster in the offseason and Bruce Cassidy mapped out where all the pieces would fit, it’s clear this was the type of depth they were eyeing up front

“I certainly felt we’d score more (going into the season). We had some guys that had proven they could score,” Cassidy said over Zoom after the win. “So, you’re starting to see, yes, a product of how we envisioned it. Sometimes it takes a little while to bake. … Hopefully most of (the injury and COVID challenges) are behind us and we can stick with the program and see it a little more in the long-term.”

Now, the question is how they can ensure they stay consistent. That’s to be determined, but they most certainly have to be pleased with the direction they currently are heading.

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Bruins-Red Wings game.