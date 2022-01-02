Here’s How Much Antonio Brown’s Bizarre Exit Cost Him In Incentives

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Arians was a saint when it came to Antonio Brown.

But enough is now enough, and the Tampa Bay head coach confirmed the controversial wide receiver is done with the Buccaneers after his absolutely bizarre exit from a narrow Week 17 win.

Things seemingly were going fine this season until a former chef outed him for allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, which Brown denied through his lawyer. Brown served a three-game suspension handed down by the NFL, was forgiven by Arians and even reportedly paid the chef back. Better late than never.

If he behaved, Brown was poised to hit some contract incentive bonuses. Against the Jets, he had three catches for 26 yards before his third-quarter tantrum resulted in him walking off the field shirtless and flashing deuces.

If he had hung around and tried to pull down at least one touchdown he would have gotten a $333,333 bonus. With that, another eight catches, and 55 more receiving yards Brown could have cashed in on almost $1 million in performance bonuses, per Spotrac.

Instead, he again crossed the line he’s been tip-toeing for years.