Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrasses Kings With 53-Point Win At Home

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, that’s how it’s done.

The Boston Celtics followed up their blowout of the Washington Wizards with an even more lopsided 53-point victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night at TD Garden, 128-75.

With the win the Celtics improved to 25-24, while the Kings fell to 18-31.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Are the Celtics back? They certainly looked the part Tuesday. The Celtics have gotten healthy of late and it’s starting to show with the second straight blowout win. Boston now has won seven of its last 10 games and are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference but are gaining ground quickly.

The story of the night obviously was the team’s defensive effort after allowing just 75 points. The Celtics set the tone early by allowing just 13 points in the first quarter and entered the locker room at halftime boasting an eye-popping 63-30 lead. Boston held the Kings to 30.5% shooting overall and an abysmal 18.2% from beyond-the-arc in the win. For lack of another word, it was a plain and simple beatdown.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jayson Tatum is in the zone right now. After scoring 51 points in the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, he followed it up with 36 points in just three quarters in Tuesday’s win over the Kings. He nabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists as well.