Celtics Wrap: Boston Erases 18-Point Deficit To Beat Pelicans

There was a real “oh here we go again” feeling to the Boston Celtics’ game Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, they managed to climb out of a hole and earn a gutsy win.

The Celtics erased a deficit that at one point was up to 18 to earn an ultimately convincing 104-92 win over the Pelicans at TD Garden.

Boston climbs back up over .500 and now sits at 23-22 with the win, while the Pelicans fall to 16-28 with the loss.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

This isn’t to say the Celtics should continue playing sloppily early in games, but the poor start against the Pelicans allowed Boston to display some of its best wire-to-wire resilience of the season.

The Celtics got off to a woeful start, but managed to buckle down later in the first half and start chipping away. A red-hot third quarter finally allowed them to pass the Pelicans and grab hold of the lead, which they managed to not relinquish (for a change) down the stretch.