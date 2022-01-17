Today's Best NBA Prop Bets: Back Murray And Tucker To Kick Off The Week by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

A big NBA slate on Martin Luther King Jr. Day features six primetime games to kick off the week on the hardwood, and we have a pair of player props you should consider targeting amongst the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Dejounte Murray Over 19.5 Points (-116)

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been our most popular player recently, and with good reason. In seven of his past ten games, Murray has gone over this total and has had less than 18 points in just one game during that stretch. The volume he has seen over the past handful of games is astronomical as the guard is putting up 21.6 field goal attempts per in his previous seven outings. The Spurs are finally getting healthy, but the team is certainly going to continue to ride the coattails of Murray’s recent dominance, and any total below 20 feels like value here. Take him to beat this number on Monday against the Phoenix Suns.

P.J. Tucker Over 8.5 Points (-106)

Miami Heat guard P.J. Tucker has burst into a more prominent scoring role than usual over his previous ten games. In nine of his past ten games, Tucker has beaten this number and is the NBA’s leader in three-point percentage at 47.3 percent. With Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo still out, there is plenty of production that needs to be made up for in the rotation, and Tucker has been the beneficiary recently. He is averaging 12.9 points per game in those past ten appearances which makes this total feel a bit low and worth the play. Take the veteran to beat this number on Monday night against the Toronto Raptors.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.