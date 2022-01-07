Celtics Wrap: R.J. Barrett, Knicks Come Back At Buzzer

The Celtics are battle testing themselves this season.
They entered a two-game stretch with the Knicks having identical records, but thanks to a comeback win at Madison Square Garden, the New York gets the slight edge.
The Celtics fall down to 18-21 with the loss, while the Knicks improve to 19-20.
Here’s the full box score.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Ex-Celtic Evan Fournier unconsciously shot the Knicks back into the game in the fourth quarter, torching his team for a new career-high 41 points. But no one anticipated the absolute dagger from R.J. Barrett, who hit the buzzer beater to stun Boston.
Jayson Tatum had a great game, but unfortunately had no help in the second half. But beyond players, we might have arrived at a place where Ime Udoka’s late-game strategy is the only thing left to talk about for these fourth-quarter collapses.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
— Jayson Tatum was the Celtics’ best player Thursday, finishing with a team-high 36 points. While taking on the team’s main scoring abilities he also was the primary playmaker, finishing with 36 points, six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block.
— Robert Williams had another huge game defensively. He was everywhere.
Williams finished with six points, nine rebounds, an assist, two steals and seven (!!) blocks.
— Honestly, this game felt personal for Evan Fournier, for whatever reason. He was on fire in the fourth and finished with a career-high 41 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.
UP NEXT
This road trip was quick, and the Knicks will follow the Celtics back to Boston for a rematch Saturday at TD Garden. Tip off with New York is at 7:30 p.m. ET.