Celtics Wrap: R.J. Barrett, Knicks Come Back At Buzzer

The Celtics are battle testing themselves this season.

They entered a two-game stretch with the Knicks having identical records, but thanks to a comeback win at Madison Square Garden, the New York gets the slight edge.

The Celtics fall down to 18-21 with the loss, while the Knicks improve to 19-20.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Ex-Celtic Evan Fournier unconsciously shot the Knicks back into the game in the fourth quarter, torching his team for a new career-high 41 points. But no one anticipated the absolute dagger from R.J. Barrett, who hit the buzzer beater to stun Boston.

RJ BARRETT CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/KOIFmnuvFa — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 7, 2022

Jayson Tatum had a great game, but unfortunately had no help in the second half. But beyond players, we might have arrived at a place where Ime Udoka’s late-game strategy is the only thing left to talk about for these fourth-quarter collapses.