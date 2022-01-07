Celtics Wrap: R.J. Barrett, Knicks Come Back At Buzzer

Ex-Celtic Evan Fournier had a career-high 41 points

by

The Celtics are battle testing themselves this season.

They entered a two-game stretch with the Knicks having identical records, but thanks to a comeback win at Madison Square Garden, the New York gets the slight edge.

The Celtics fall down to 18-21 with the loss, while the Knicks improve to 19-20.

Here’s the full box score.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Ex-Celtic Evan Fournier unconsciously shot the Knicks back into the game in the fourth quarter, torching his team for a new career-high 41 points. But no one anticipated the absolute dagger from R.J. Barrett, who hit the buzzer beater to stun Boston.

Jayson Tatum had a great game, but unfortunately had no help in the second half. But beyond players, we might have arrived at a place where Ime Udoka’s late-game strategy is the only thing left to talk about for these fourth-quarter collapses.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME
— Jayson Tatum was the Celtics’ best player Thursday, finishing with a team-high 36 points. While taking on the team’s main scoring abilities he also was the primary playmaker, finishing with 36 points, six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block.

— Robert Williams had another huge game defensively. He was everywhere.

Williams finished with six points, nine rebounds, an assist, two steals and seven (!!) blocks.

— Honestly, this game felt personal for Evan Fournier, for whatever reason. He was on fire in the fourth and finished with a career-high 41 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.

WAGER WATCH
Marcus Smart had a gritty game, and that extended to those who wagered on his point totals. The guard was -105 to score at least 11 points, which he surpassed in the fourth quarter with a 25-footer. A $105 bet on the over would have seen a nice $100 return at DraftKings Sportsbook.

More Betting:

Luka Doncic is doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets

UP NEXT
This road trip was quick, and the Knicks will follow the Celtics back to Boston for a rematch Saturday at TD Garden. Tip off with New York is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA:

This Stat Comparison Shows How Good Evan Fournier Is Vs. Celtics
Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy
Previous Article

Mass. Native Matt Boldy Scores Winner For Wild Vs. Bruins In NHL Debut
Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly
Next Article

Bruins Notes: Boston Could Never Truly Get Into Groove In Loss To Wild

Picked For You

Related