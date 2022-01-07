Mass. Native Matt Boldy Scores Winner For Wild Vs. Bruins In NHL Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Give it up for the hometown kid.

Matt Boldy, who grew up in Milford, Mass., made his NHL debut Thursday night, skating on the third line for the Minnesota Wild against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. The Boston College product got the call as the Minnesota had racked up a five-game winless stretch.

Well, he understood the assignment.

Boldy scored with 7:34 remaining in the second period to put Minnesota up 3-1. (And for another Boston connection, the first assist went to Marcus Foligno, the brother of Bruins forward Nick Foligno.)

The look on Boldy’s face afterward said it all:

The Wild ended up winning 3-2, so the 20-year-old’s goal was the difference-maker.