Controversial Patriots Penalty Draws Strong Reaction From James White

NESN Logo Sign In

Disagree with the unnecessary roughness penalty Brandon Bolden received early in Sunday’s New England Patriots game? So did James White.

White, who suffered a season-ending hip injury in Week 3, took to Twitter to voice his displeasure after a controversial flag on Bolden resulted in a Miami Dolphins first down.

“He didn’t even touch him smh,” the injured Patriots running back tweeted.

He didn?t even touch him smh — James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 9, 2022

Bolden sniffed out a Dolphins fake punt and tackled Michael Palardy short of the line to gain, but because he made contact with Palardy while the punter slid, he was penalized for unnecessary roughness, giving Miami a fresh set of downs.

The Dolphins, who already had scored two touchdowns, wound up getting a field goal to extend their lead to 17-0 in the second quarter.

Former NFL referee and current CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore said on the game broadcast that Bolden should not have been flagged.