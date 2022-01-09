Grizzlies G Dillon Brooks (Ankle) OUT Sunday Vs. Lakers by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday due to an ankle sprain, per the team’s Twitter.

.@memgrizz status report, Jan. 9 vs @Lakers:



QUESTIONABLE:

Anderson – Back Soreness

Bane – LT Quad Soreness

Morant – LT Thigh Soreness

Pons – RT Ankle Soreness



OUT:

Adams – Health & Safety Protocols

Brooks – LT Ankle Sprain — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 9, 2022

Brooks suffered the injury in Saturday’s victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and did not return to the matchup. A myriad of issues including hand, hamstring, and knee injuries along with COVID protocols have kept the fifth-year player out of 20 total games this season. It’s unknown how long this injury could keep him out of the lineup. In his absence, expect De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson to be looked upon to make up the production in Brooks’s absence.

Brooks has averaged 18.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in 21 games this season.

