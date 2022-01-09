What Gene Steratore Said About Controversial Brandon Bolden Penalty

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots fans (and players) were incensed over a penalty call in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, and an explanation from Gene Steratore likely won’t help matters.

During the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami called a fake punt on fourth down, with punter Michael Palardy attempting to run for a first down. Palardy came up just short after sliding, but Patriots special teamer/running back Brandon Bolden was flagged for unnecessary roughness, despite making little-to-no contact on the tackle attempt.

Steratore, a longtime NFL referee who now works as a rules analyst for CBS, offered his take moments later.

“They’re tough judgment plays for a couple of reasons,” Steratore said. “When a player starts to give himself up, if the defensive player has committed to that tackle right as the player is giving himself up, as is happening here, provided there’s no contact to the head area, which there also isn’t, you wouldn’t want to see a foul on this play.

“But that play is really a difficult play to referee in real-time. I would’ve liked to have seen a (non-call) on the play, but it’s a hard play to officiate in live-action.”

That’s some frustrating fence-straddling from Steratore. Yes, it’s a difficult call to make, but, ultimately, officials are paid to get those calls right, especially in important games.