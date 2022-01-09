Current Playoff Implications For Chargers-Raiders With Early Games Done

NESN Logo Sign In

The Week 18 slate of games was always shaping up to be truly awful, with perhaps the only game worth watching being the Sunday night matchup.

Now, that game has even more intrigue.

Entering Sunday’s action, there were five teams vying for the final two wild card spots: the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

With the early games over, two teams have been wiped from contention in the Colts and Ravens. The Colts, who only needed a win over the awful Jacksonville Jaguars, lost Sunday in embarrassing fashion. They were eliminated officially when the Steelers beat the Ravens late in overtime, a result that eliminated Baltimore.

Now, the Chargers and Raiders, both 9-7, will play Sunday night. The winning team from that game will be in the playoffs with the Steelers (9-7-1). However, a tie in that game would send both teams to the playoffs and eliminate the Steelers, although they reportedly don’t intend to purposely kneel the entire game to ensure that happens.

It’s been a chaotic afternoon already, and the late afternoon games are just now beginning. Strap in for a wild night.