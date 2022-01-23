David Ortiz Looking Like First-Ballot Hall Of Famer

NESN Logo Sign In

The official Class of 2022 won’t be finalized until Tuesday, but it’s looking like David Ortiz’s chances of getting his legacy cemented in Cooperstown are really, really good.

The Boston Red Sox legend was signed by the franchise 19 years ago Saturday, and now is eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame consideration for the first time.

Not all votes have been accounted for, but according to Baseball Hall of Fame Vote Tracker (a website that does just that,) Ortiz is on a lot of ballots.

About 400 ballots had to be returned to the Hall of Fame, and Ortiz has been voted in on 83.5% of the 166 ballots that have already been made public (and 10 anonymous voters who submitted theirs to the site). That’s a higher percentage than any other player currently eligible as of Saturday night.

The official class will be announced by Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Induction ceremonies will take place on July 24, 2022.

