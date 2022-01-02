Giants Got Off To Hilariously Bad Start With Two Turnovers In Two Plays

The Giants are so bad they make bad teams look good

The New York Giants continue to be a complete laughing stock around the NFL, and they took it to another level against a team that entered Week 17 as a laughing stock in its own right.

The first two plays of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears went for two New York turnovers.

First, Giants quarterback Mike Glennon was strip-sacked at the New York 2-yard line on the first play of the game. David Montgomery scored on the next play to give Chicago a 7-0 lead just 18 seconds into the game.

Glennon and the Giants followed that up with an interception on New York’s second play from scrimmage.

The Bears proceeded to cover 24 yards in seven plays to take a 14-0 lead, which they held after the first quarter.

