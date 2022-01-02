NFL Rumors: This Could Nix Josh McDaniels’ Interest In Jaguars Job

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. – As it stands, Josh McDaniels is not among the candidates set to interview for the Jaguars’ vacant head coaching position.

But even if Jacksonville was interested in the New England Patriots offensive coordinator, one factor might turn him off from wanting to take his talents to Northeast Florida.

In a column published Sunday morning to ESPN.com, Patriots reporter Mike Reiss offered his read on McDaniels as it relates to the Jags job.

“If the Jaguars intend to keep general manager Trent Baalke and involve him in the search for the team’s next head coach — as NFL Media reported last week — it would be surprising to me if Josh McDaniels has significant interest in the job,” Reiss wrote. “At this point, I don?t see McDaniels coveting a job with a GM already in place.”

McDaniels, by coordinator standards, has it made in Foxboro and he’ll likely be a popular candidate for open jobs every offseason while he’s with the Patriots. As such, the longtime New England OC can and should be patient for the perfect opportunity.