Here’s How NFL Playoff Seeding Currently Stands Entering Week 18

The 2021 NFL playoff picture continued to take shape during Week 17 with the Cincinnati Bengals claiming an AFC North title and the Green Bay Packers officially clinching the top seed in the NFC.

The Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles were among the teams who claimed postseason berths while the Las Vegas Raiders kept their season alive. On the other hand, both the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings officially were eliminated from contention.

Anyway, here is how the NFL standings look entering Week 18:

AFC

1. Tennessee Titans (11-5, AFC South champion)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5, AFC West champion)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6, AFC North champion)

4. Buffalo Bills (10-6, AFC East leader)

5. New England Patriots (10-6, first wild card)

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-7, second wild card)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7, third wild card)

In the hunt

8. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers (13-3, NFC North champion)

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-4, NFC West leader)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4, NFC South champion)

4. Dallas Cowboys (11-5, NFC East champion)

5. Arizona Cardinals (11-5, first wild card)

6. San Francisco 49ers (9-7, second wild card)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7, third wild card)

In the hunt

8. New Orleans Saints (8-8)

Only the Packers have clinched their playoff seeding to this point.

The Patriots, specifically, enter their Week 18 game against the Dolphins as a seven-point favorite. It’s unlikely New England hosts a playoff game considering the Bills, a 17-point favorite entering their game against the Jets, would repeat as division champions with a win over New York.