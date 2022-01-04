Events Since Antonio Brown’s In-Game Exit Prove How Out Of Touch Wideout Is

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown chose to stay out of the public eye for approximately 27 hours after perhaps throwing his professional football career away.

Brown, who ran off the field at MetLife Stadium following an in-game tantrum Sunday afternoon, was sitting courtside at the Barclays Center on Monday night as the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Memphis Grizzlies. Again, it comes one day after Brown was verbally released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Brown’s sunglasses and sparking diamond chain loudly expressed just how terribly the wideout has handled the truly puzzling situation while indicating how little he cares.

Monday night was just the latest example, though. And the examples for this specific situation, despite one day having passed, actually are plentiful.

Brown’s first social media post after verbally being released by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians following the game was a fashion advertisement. He followed it up with a series of weird social media posts and even dropped a rap song — yes, seriously.

One of his Instagram stories was captioned: “I knew the game was still going I left cause I’m super gremlin.”

Brown’s social media activity clearly did not portray a person who regretted the decision to abandon his team. If anything, he doubled down on that shirtless exit with further arrogance and tripled down by showing up to Barclays Center.