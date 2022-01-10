How Bill Belichick Feels About Patriots Facing Bills In Wild-Card Playoff

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are playing a team they know very well in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL playoffs.

After finishing 10-7 and earning the AFC’s No. 6 seed, the Patriots will travel to Buffalo this Saturday night to take on the AFC East rival Bills.

Head coach Bill Belichick shared some early thoughts on that matchup in his Monday morning video conference.

“(The Bills are a) good team, obviously,” Belichick said. “Third seed in the conference, so we know they’re a good team. They certainly played well in the last game we had against them. We have a lot to get ready for.”

The Patriots won in Buffalo in Week 13, prevailing 14-10 in a full-blown windstorm. New England ran the ball 46 times for 222 yards in that game, with rookie quarterback Mac Jones attempting just three passes amid unfavorable passing conditions. The Bills returned the favor three weeks later, with Buffalo QB Josh Allen shredding the Patriots’ defense in a 33-21 victory at Gillette Stadium.

Round 3 of this divisional rivalry wasn’t set in stone until late Sunday night when the Las Vegas Raiders’ overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers locked the Patriots into the sixth seed. A Chargers win or tie would have sent the Patriots to Cincinnati on wild-card weekend.

Speaking about eight hours later, Belichick wasn’t ready to talk specifics about Buffalo.