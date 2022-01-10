Patriots Takeaways: Seven Things We Learned From Loss To Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots closed out the regular season with a 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Here are seven things we learned in that Week 18 matchup:

1. New loss, same template

The Patriots went 1-3 over the final four weeks of the regular season, and all three losses followed an eerily similar pattern. New England started slowly in all three, committed costly penalties, lost the turnover battle. In each, the Patriots trailed by double digits, then staged a late rally that fell just short.

On Sunday, it was an early 17-0 deficit that the Patriots cut to 27-24 with 2:53 remaining before failing to sufficiently slow Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense on their final drive. By the time New England got the ball back, there were just three seconds remaining. They tried a never-had-a-chance lateral play that resulted in one last Dolphins touchdown, explaining the final scoreline. Along the way, the Patriots were called for eight penalties for 78 yards — some dubious, some not.

The common sentiment after the loss to Indianapolis in Week 15 was: “Surely, the Patriots won’t be this indisciplined every week.” But outside of its blowout win over a Jacksonville Jaguars team that will be picking first in the 2022 NFL Draft, that’s exactly what New England has been in a portion of the schedule it traditionally has dominated.

Play like this again in the playoffs, and the Patriots will be one-and-done.

2. Mac Jones needs to be better

This wasn’t an all-around terrible day like the one Jones had in the second Buffalo game. The rookie quarterback actually made a handful of superb throws Sunday, connecting on four beautiful deep balls to Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Henry. And once again, he helped bring the Patriots back in the fourth quarter.

But Jones’ mistakes were killers. He threw a pick-six to Xavien Howard on his first pass of the game, putting the Patriots in an early 14-0 hole, and he botched an under-center snap with the Patriots driving late in the third quarter down 24-10. The fumble came just outside Miami’s red zone, spoiling a prime scoring chance.