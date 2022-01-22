Jake Peavy Talks Buying Duck Boat After 2013 Red Sox World Series Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake Peavy was electric as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Peavy was acquired by the Red Sox during the 2013 season and helped push the team over the top en route to winning the club’s eighth World Series title.

After a championship is won in Boston the winning teams typically ride around the city in the famous duck boats but Peavy took it a step further and actually purchased one before the parade and told the story on MLB Network and apparently it all had to do with getting his family to the parade.

Remember when @JakePeavy_22 bought the duck boat his family rode on during the @RedSox 2013 World Series parade?



He still has it and there's an epic backstory ? pic.twitter.com/K6eRjNQ3At — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 21, 2022

One might wonder what else can you do with a duck boat aside from the parade? Well, Peavy sounds like he’s going to get some great use out of it.

“We’re in the middle of developing some of downtown Mobile, Alabama, and so it’s going to be a crucial part in the centerpiece to our little wiffle ball field out back,” Peavy said.

It sounds like Peavy still is celebrating the 2013 World Series to this day like the rest of us.