Tuukka Rask Came Through With Timely Saves In Bruins Win Vs. Jets

Tuukka Rask settled down after the first period to play strong the rest of the way Saturday.

The Boston Bruins have now won 10 out of 12 with the 3-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets. Rask had a tough first period before coming up with some huge saves when Boston needed it most in the final two periods.

The netminder made 21 saves in the winning effort, capturing his second win of the season in what was a bounce-back performance.

