Jason Whitlock Launches Bizarre Take Amid Tom Brady Retirement Rumors

The NFL has changed in a variety of ways over the past two decades, and Tom Brady always has managed to adjust and adapt to whatever is thrown his way.

But Jason Whitlock believes Brady has grown tired of certain recent tweaks within the league, and the hot-take artist thinks it could be what prompts the future Hall of Fame quarterback to finally call it a career.

As reports and rumors about Brady’s impending NFL retirement flooded the news cycle Saturday, Whitlock tweeted what he believes was the final straw in the 44-year-old’s decision.

“Father Time did not cause Tom Brady to retire,” Whitlock posted. “Just my opinion, I think the NFL’s COVID protocols pushed him out one year early. My 2 cents.”

This take is patently ridiculous, but it at least would have made more sense during the 2020 season when the COVID-19 pandemic was more of an out-of-control issue. As the NFL shifted to the 2021 playoffs, the league’s COVID protocols had softened to a point where it almost felt like none were in place. That should lead one to believe rules and regulations wouldn’t be much of an inconvenience in the 2022 campaign.

Brady will run through a laundry list of factors before he officially makes a decision about his football future. COVID-related issues probably are at the bottom, if they’re even on the list at all.