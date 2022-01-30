Recapping Wild Tom Brady Retirement Report Saga, Minute By Minute

NESN Logo Sign In

Saturday might have been the beginning of the end of Tom Brady’s spectacular NFL career. But it was not the end.

Over the course of about 2 1/2 hours on the eve of the NFL’s conference championship games, the football world was hit by a deluge of conflicting reports about the future of the greatest quarterback of all time.

Is Brady planning to retire? Probably. Almost certainly. But whether he truly is still deliberating, as multiple members of Team Brady have insisted, or just had a planned announcement preempted by a media leak, the 44-year-old QB has yet to officially call it quits.

Now that the dust has settled on a break-neck day of Brady news, here’s a blow-by-blow account of everything we know so far:

2:29 p.m. ET: ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, citing multiple sources, broke the news that Brady was retiring.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

“Sources said that Brady’s decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health,” Schefter and Darlington wrote in an article on ESPN.com. “Although it’s less significant, Brady also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover, sources said.