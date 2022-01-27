NBA Rumors: Two Celtics Being Considered As Likely Trade Candidates

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s really not being hyperbolic to say every member of the Boston Celtics, save for Jayson Tatum, has had their name in trade rumors this offseason.

But few have had their name consistently in rumors quite like Dennis Schroder, and Aaron Nesmith more periodically has come up, as well.

As the NBA trade deadline nears, Schroder and Nesmith’s names consistently keep popping up in trade chatter, according to Bleach Report’s Jake Fischer.

“Dennis Schroder and Aaron Nesmith continued to be labeled as likely trade candidates by league personnel as well. Getting out of the tax appears to remain a key goal for Boston,” Fischer wrote Thursday.

The Celtics’ reported interest in Kevin Huerter seems to suggest they’d be fine moving on from Nesmith if there’s an obvious upgrade. Boston has had shooting woes all season (and even dating back prior to this campaign), and the 2020 first-round pick was supposed to help rectify that issue but hasn’t been nearly consistent enough.

No matter how good the Celtics were this season, it always seemed likely they would at least consider trading Schroder, a good player on a cheap, expiring contract. Even as the Celtics claw for a playoff spot, holding a bidding war for Schroder makes more sense than keeping him on the roster.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10, so they have two weeks to figure out what to do.