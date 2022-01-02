Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tonight’s NBA schedule features seven matchups punctuated by an inter-conference battle between the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have won three in a row and get to host a Suns’ team that has lost three of their past four. That has decreased the price on Charlotte tonight; however, based on our algorithm, there’s still an edge in backing the home team.

The Hornets have been getting some stout defensive performances over their three-game winning streak, holding their opponents to an average of 104.7 points per game and 41.6% shooting. Consequently, all three games have stayed under the total, with the Hornets covering the spread in all three games. That extends the Hornets win streak against the spread and under to four games apiece.

That’s going to impact the Suns’ chances on Sunday, as they have been unable to gain any offensive momentum over their recent outings. Phoenix’s typically strong offense has been less effective recently, putting up below average points in three of their past six. That impacts the Suns’ ability to cover the spread, as they are 2-4 against the number over that span, losing three games outright as favorites.

Based on our projections, the wrong team is favored tonight. Charlotte has a 51.76% chance of winning, which is in excess of the 46.3% implied probability that comes with the +116 Moneyline price. On that basis, we rate the Hornets Moneyline and +2.5 wagers as 3-star plays. The biggest advantage comes on the under, which we rate as a 5-star play.