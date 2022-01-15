David Andrews Embraces Buffalo Cold, Goes Sleeveless Before Patriots-Bills

David Andrews: confirmed tough guy.
The Patriots center has made a habit of going sleeveless while warming up before cold-weather games. And, well, that trend continued Saturday night before New England’s wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills.
Temperatures at Highmark Stadium are expected to be in the single digits for the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, which would make it one of the coldest games in Patriots history.
Despite that, here’s how Andrews warmed up before the biggest game of the season:
Also expected to go sleeveless — but with pads and a jersey on — is Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has not played well in cold weather throughout his young NFL career.
Still no word on whether Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones will rock a scuba suit for the first time.