David Andrews Embraces Buffalo Cold, Goes Sleeveless Before Patriots-Bills

David Andrews: confirmed tough guy.

The Patriots center has made a habit of going sleeveless while warming up before cold-weather games. And, well, that trend continued Saturday night before New England’s wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Temperatures at Highmark Stadium are expected to be in the single digits for the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, which would make it one of the coldest games in Patriots history.

Despite that, here’s how Andrews warmed up before the biggest game of the season:

It?s 8 degrees outside.



David Andrews almost looks ready for the beach. pic.twitter.com/s5iB2Bs1Mi — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 15, 2022

David Andrews is tougher than most people pic.twitter.com/8y7coeEnyn — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 15, 2022

Also expected to go sleeveless — but with pads and a jersey on — is Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has not played well in cold weather throughout his young NFL career.

Still no word on whether Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones will rock a scuba suit for the first time.