David Andrews Embraces Buffalo Cold, Goes Sleeveless Before Patriots-Bills

This is a running theme

by

David Andrews: confirmed tough guy.

The Patriots center has made a habit of going sleeveless while warming up before cold-weather games. And, well, that trend continued Saturday night before New England’s wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Temperatures at Highmark Stadium are expected to be in the single digits for the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, which would make it one of the coldest games in Patriots history.

Despite that, here’s how Andrews warmed up before the biggest game of the season:

Also expected to go sleeveless — but with pads and a jersey on — is Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has not played well in cold weather throughout his young NFL career.

Still no word on whether Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones will rock a scuba suit for the first time.

More Football:

Julian Edelman Joins Patriots In Solidarity For Frigid Wild Card Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Previous Article

Why Didn’t Erroneous Whistle Result In Joe Burrow TD Being Called Back?
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Toronto Raptors
Next Article

Scottie Barnes won't play vs. Bucks on Saturday Night

Picked For You

Related