What Cold? Why Josh Allen Reportedly Will Go Sleeveless In Patriots-Bills

Every Patriots and Bills player in Saturday night’s game in Buffalo will do something to keep warm.

For Josh Allen, that reportedly won’t include the wearing of long sleeves.

New England and Buffalo will play their wild-card matchup in brutally cold weather, with game-time temperatures expected to be in the low single digits. Despite that, Allen, who historically has played poorly in the cold, will go sleeveless, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

“Josh Allen is going to go without the sleeves tonight,” Russini tweeted Saturday morning. “He said he will go with just layers under the jersey. He told me sleeves aren’t good for ball protection, the ball can slip out easier when he’s running.”

In case you’re wondering, Russini made no mention of whether Allen will heed the bizarre advice of Bart Scott and take Viagra to help with his poor circulation.

As for Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, there currently is no word on whether he will wear the scuba-style suit famously worn by Tom Brady throughout his years in New England. Jones claimed he did not wear the suit during his team’s Week 13 victory in Buffalo.

The Patriots and Bills will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.