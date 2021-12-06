Patriots’ David Andrews Unfazed By Nasty Winter Weather In Buffalo

NESN Logo Sign In

Heavy winds and swirling snow swept through the Buffalo area on Monday night, but you’d never know it by looking at David Andrews.

Despite the wintery conditions and temperatures in the low 30s, the New England Patriots center took the field for pregame warmups in shorts and a tank top.

This is common practice for the veteran offensive lineman. Andrews sported a nearly identical look ahead of last week’s win over the Tennessee Titans, which featured season-low temps in the 30s and occasional snow flurries.

Wind wasn’t a factor in that game, though. If the pregame scenes were any indication, it certainly will be Monday night.

With the forecast calling for steady winds around 25 mph and gusts that could approach 50 mph, passing and kicking the ball could prove difficult in this matchup of AFC East front-runners. That would put additional pressure on Andrews and the rest of the Patriots’ powerful ground game to produce.