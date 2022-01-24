Patriots Did Not Sign These Practice Squad Players To Future Contracts

NESN Logo Sign In

A dozen members of the New England Patriots’ final 2021 practice squad did not receive future contracts with the team.

The following players did not sign future deals with the Patriots and had their current contracts expire Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire:

CB De’Vante Bausby

CB D.J. Daniel

S Sean Davis

DT Daniel Ekuale

OL James Ferentz

TE Matt LaCosse

CB Cre’von LeBlanc

DT Bill Murray

G Alex Redmond

LB LaRoy Reynolds

DB D’Angelo Ross

WR Jaylen Smith

Any of these players still could re-sign with New England before free agency begins in March.

Ekuale is a curious case, as he recently posted what appeared to be a photo of him signing a Patriots contract. The Patriots clearly liked the 28-year-old defensive tackle this season, elevating him to the gameday roster eight times.

It looks like Daniel Ekuale has signed a contract (future?) with the Patriots pic.twitter.com/0DIJTSnv9a — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 19, 2022

Ross not being retained is a mild surprise, as he was elevated for the final four games and received late-season praise from head coach Bill Belichick. Bausby, Davis, Ferentz, LaCosse and Redmond also appeared in games for New England this season.