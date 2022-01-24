Patriots Did Not Sign These Practice Squad Players To Future Contracts

A dozen members of the New England Patriots’ final 2021 practice squad did not receive future contracts with the team.
The following players did not sign future deals with the Patriots and had their current contracts expire Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire:
CB De’Vante Bausby
CB D.J. Daniel
S Sean Davis
DT Daniel Ekuale
OL James Ferentz
TE Matt LaCosse
CB Cre’von LeBlanc
DT Bill Murray
G Alex Redmond
LB LaRoy Reynolds
DB D’Angelo Ross
WR Jaylen Smith
Any of these players still could re-sign with New England before free agency begins in March.
Ekuale is a curious case, as he recently posted what appeared to be a photo of him signing a Patriots contract. The Patriots clearly liked the 28-year-old defensive tackle this season, elevating him to the gameday roster eight times.
Ross not being retained is a mild surprise, as he was elevated for the final four games and received late-season praise from head coach Bill Belichick. Bausby, Davis, Ferentz, LaCosse and Redmond also appeared in games for New England this season.
The Patriots did sign five practice squadders to future deals after their wild-card playoff exit, locking up wide receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon, running back Devine Ozigbo, offensive lineman Will Sherman and kicker Quinn Nordin last week. They also signed receiver Malcolm Perry, who was with New England for the first two-plus months of the season but did not play a snap.