Will Kristian Wilkerson’s Patriots Breakout Mean End For N’Keal Harry?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Kristian Wilkerson did Sunday what N’Keal Harry failed to one week earlier: capitalize on his opportunity.

Seeing the first extended playing time of his NFL career, Wilkerson caught two touchdown passes in the New England Patriots’ 50-10 demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. It was a breakout performance for the practice squad wide receiver, who entered Sunday with zero career receptions.

It also might have been the death knell of Harry’s Patriots tenure.

With starting wideout Nelson Agholor (concussion) unavailable for the second straight week, the Patriots elevated Wilkerson to their gameday roster, just as they’d done against the Buffalo Bills seven days earlier. But for this game, they chose to deactivate Harry, who’d played 95% of offensive snaps against Buffalo.

Despite his heavy workload, Harry had managed just two catches on six targets for 15 yards in 33-21 Patriots loss — a characteristically inconsistent performance headline by a costly drop. Evidently discouraged by that meager production, the Patriots opted to make the 2019 first-round draft pick a healthy scratch for the first time in his pro career.

Wilkerson gave them no reason to alter that plan moving forward. The 2020 undrafted free agent delivered against a COVID-depleted Jaguars defense, catching more passes in the first half (three) than Harry has in any game this season. Wilkerson finished with four catches on eight targets for 42 yards and the two scores after failing to haul in a few late deep balls from quarterback Mac Jones.

“I think I found out Friday or Saturday (that I’d be playing),” Wilkerson said after the game. “I was just ready to go. I prepared all year for this, so it finally came. Hopefully, I did what I did. But we got the win, so that’s the best thing.”