Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Blowout Victory Over Jaguars

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots needed a get-right game Sunday, and they delivered.

New England blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars to the tune of a 50-10 victory at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots scored a touchdown on all of their first-half drives for just the third time in the Bill Belichick era. It was a good, old-fashioned butt-whooping in Foxboro.

With the Tennessee Titans beating the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots also clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2019 season. They now are the fifth seed in the AFC.

Mac Jones played very well, completing 22 of 30 pass attempts for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence struggled to make anything work with his limited assortment of weapons, completing 17 of 27 passes for 193 yards and a TD to go along with three picks.

J.C. Jackson, Myles Bryant and Kyle Dugger all had interceptions for the Patriots.

New England improved to 10-6 with the win while Jacksonville dropped to 2-14 with the loss.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.