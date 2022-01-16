Six Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Playoff Loss To Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Awful. Embarrassing. Baffling. Humiliating.

There aren’t enough negative adjectives to describe the way the New England Patriots 2021 season ended Saturday night, with a 47-17 road loss to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Blame for this historic defeat — which came amid single-digit temperatures at Highmark Stadium — lies with New England’s defense, which surrendered touchdowns on every Bills possession. The 47 points were the most ever allowed by a Bill Belichick-coached team in the postseason. The Patriots enter the offseason with major questions on that side of the ball.

They couldn’t get much going offensively, either. But rookie quarterback Mac Jones delivered a respectable performance in his playoff debut, completing 24 of 38 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

It was far from a flawless night by Jones, who misfired on several throws in the bitter Buffalo cold and didn’t find the end zone until late in the third quarter. But miscues by the first-year signal-caller were far down the list of the Patriots’ issues in this one.

Here are six thoughts on Jones’ first postseason outing:

1. The Patriots played an awful first half in nearly every facet, but Jones actually started well. He made athletic plays to convert two third-and-longs on New England’s opening drive, scrambling away from pressure to find tight end Hunter Henry for 33 yards on third-and-14: