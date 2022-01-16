Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Embarrassing Wild-Card Loss To Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots saw their season end Saturday in a disappointing and, frankly, humiliating, loss to the Bills.

New England got completely dominated at Highmark Stadium, suffering a 47-17 defeat on wild-card weekend. Buffalo never punted, scored a touchdown on its first seven possessions before taking a knee at the end, forced two turnovers, only committed three penalties and compiled 482 yards of total offense. It was as thorough of a beatdown as you’ll ever see.

Entering Week 16, no team ever had gone a full game without punting against a Bill Belichick-coached team. It happened twice in the last month.

Josh Allen was incredible, completing 21 of 25 pass attempts for 308 yards and five touchdowns while adding 66 yards on the ground. He did everything he wanted to do and barely broke a sweat, as if one could on a night when temperature were in the single digits.

Mac Jones completed 24 of 38 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns to along with two interceptions. This night was not about Mac Jones.

For the Patriots, a once-promising season reached an ugly end. New England still hasn’t won a playoff game since it beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

The Bills, meanwhile, won’t know their divisional-round opponent until Sunday night. If the Chiefs beat the Steelers, Buffalo will travel to Kansas City next weekend. If Pittsburgh pulls off the upset, the Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals.