Julian Edelman Posts Comical Wager-Related Tweet After Patriots' Loss To Bills Edelman placed a $50,000 bet that the Patriots would make the Super Bowl by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

It’s safe to say that Julian Edelman probably is regretting the $50,000 wager that he placed on the New England Patriots to advance to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Edelman, during New England’s eventual 47-17 stunning loss to the Buffalo Bills, shared a comical tweet in reference to the wager he placed at WynnBet.

“.@wynnbet whats your return policy?,” Edelman tweeted Saturday night.

.@wynnbet whats your return policy? — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 16, 2022

Edelman does still have a chance to win some money as he placed another $50,000 future bet that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Edelman would have won $545,000 if both teams were to earn a trip to SoFi Stadium. Now with the Patriots officially eliminated, Edelman will be holding out hope that his wager on Tampa Bay earns him the pay out of $170,000. The Patriots were +750 to make the Super Bowl while the Bucs were +340, respectively.