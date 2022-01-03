Skip Bayless Criticizes Tom Brady After Antonio Brown’s Meltdown

NESN Logo Sign In

More often than not, Tom Brady can do no wrong in the eyes of Skip Bayless.

Bayless supported the sympathetic message Brady delivered after Antonio Brown’s tailspin Sunday afternoon, which signaled the end of the wide receiver’s Bucs tenure and potentially his NFL career, as well. But the FOX Sports 1 talking head seemingly did not agree with TB12 routinely helping AB stay on the football field despite a number of slip-ups on and off the gridiron.

“Brady just took the highest road and said of AB that ‘we all care about him deeply’ and that Brady hopes he gets the help he needs and that ‘we should have compassion for him.’ All great,” Bayless tweeted. “But Brady kept enabling AB by giving him chance after chance when he needed to get help.”

If you want to give Brady the benefit of the doubt, you could argue he felt he was doing Brown well by putting him in a structured environment with a supportive culture. That said, Brown clearly has reached a point where football should not be the utmost priority in his life.

Time will tell what’s next for AB, but it feels safe to say he and TB12 never will be teammates again.