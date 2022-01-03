Patriots Scheduling Change: When Week 18 Dolphins Game Will Be Played

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s been a minor scheduling change to the Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Dolphins.

New England and Miami originally were scheduled to kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. ET but now will play at 4:25 p.m., the NFL announced Monday morning. The regular season finale will be broadcast on CBS.

Additionally, the league revealed its Week 18 Saturday schedule, with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Denver Broncos and the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will square off on “Sunday Night Football.”

Here’s the full Week 18 schedule:

Miami upset New England in the Week 1 season opener, so the Patriots will be looking to exact revenge Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins won’t have anything to play for this weekend after falling to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. However, there could be something on the line for the Patriots in the Week 18 matchup.