TD Garden Goes Bonkers For Mac Jones, Hunter Henry, David Andrews

BOSTON — The New England Patriots’ season may be over, but that didn’t stop TD Garden from showing love to Mac Jones, Hunter Henry and David Andrews.

The trio were in attendance for the Boston Bruins’ clash with the Washington Capitals, and when the Patriots players were shown on the jumbotron, fans at the Garden absolutely exploded with cheers.

You can check out a video of the three Patriots on the big screen right here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

It certainly sounds like they may have a fan or two in the building at TD Garden.