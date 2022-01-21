TD Garden Goes Bonkers For Mac Jones, Hunter Henry, David Andrews

TD Garden was pleased to see Jones, Henry and Andrews

by

BOSTON — The New England Patriots’ season may be over, but that didn’t stop TD Garden from showing love to Mac Jones, Hunter Henry and David Andrews.

The trio were in attendance for the Boston Bruins’ clash with the Washington Capitals, and when the Patriots players were shown on the jumbotron, fans at the Garden absolutely exploded with cheers.

You can check out a video of the three Patriots on the big screen right here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

It certainly sounds like they may have a fan or two in the building at TD Garden.

More NHL:

Charlie McAvoy Calls Game With Winning Goal In Thriller Vs. Capitals
Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, Taylor Hall and Erik Haula
Previous Article

Bruins’ David Pastrnak Strikes Again, Burns Vitek Vanecek On Breakaway
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy
Next Article

Bruins Wrap: Charlie McAvoy Leads Way For Boston With Game-Winner

Picked For You

Related