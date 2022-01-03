What Jeremy Swayman Said About Skirmish With Sam Gagner

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the most notable things about Jeremy Swayman is he never seems to lose his cool. He often plays with a smile on his face, and doesn’t carry a temper the same way other goalies like, say, Jordan Binnington, do.

And while he didn’t necessarily lose his cool Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings, the Boston Bruins netminder did make a move that turned a few heads.

In the second period of the Bruins’ 5-1 road win, the temperature was getting turned up. More and more guys were lining up their opponents with big hits, and post-whistle scrums were becoming increasingly commonplace.

Swayman then, if indirectly, sparked the game’s biggest scrum.

After freezing the puck, Swayman was getting his helmet held by Wings winger Robby Fabbri. Taylor Hall accosted Fabbri, and so began some headlocks. Swayman gave a shove to Fabbri from behind with his blocker, then gave a shove to Sam Gagner, who was nearby. Gagner smiled, skated towards Swayman and gave him a push, prompting David Pastrnak and, eventually, Erik Haula and Connor Clifton to go after Gagner.

(You can watch the whole incident here)

“I didn’t like the situation, I was getting held on the back of the helmet, so I’m going to stand up for myself,” Swayman said after the game over Zoom. “At the same time, if he’s going to mess with my guys, I’m going to make sure I do my part and protect my guys and I thought we did a good job of that.”