This Patriots Defender Received Game Ball After Win Over Jaguars

One week after being exposed in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, Myles Bryant left Gillette Stadium with a game ball.

Bryant pulled down the second interception of his NFL career Sunday during the New England Patriots’ 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Afterward, head coach Bill Belichick presented the second-year slot cornerback with a ball during his locker room breakdown, as seen in a behind-the-scenes video released Monday.

Sunday also was Bryant’s 24th birthday.

Awww yeah. pic.twitter.com/fQwzhLIb47 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2022

Bryant, who struggled to keep up with backup Bills slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie in Week 16, created the first of three New England takeaways in Sunday’s lopsided win. His interception of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence gave the Patriots possession inside Jacksonville territory, setting up one of their four first-half touchdowns.

Overall, Bryant allowed just one catch on two targets for 3 yards against the Jaguars’ lackluster offense. J.C. Jackson and Kyle Dugger also intercepted Lawrence passes.

The Patriots snapped their two-game losing streak in decisive fashion, leading 28-3 at halftime and reaching the 50-point plateau for the second time this season.