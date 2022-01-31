Why Josh McDaniels Finally Left Patriots, Took Raiders’ Head Coach Job

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh McDaniels’ first stint as a head coach ended midway through the 2010 season. He waited more than a decade for his second, turning down multiple opportunities along the way to remain with the New England Patriots.

He was waiting for a job that truly felt right, the longtime offensive coordinator said. This weekend, he found it. On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders introduced McDaniels as their new head coach.

“I’ve been patient,” McDaniels told reporters during his opening address. “I’ve been selective, maybe to a fault sometimes. People wanted me to do things a little earlier than maybe I did them. But it was going to take a special place for me to really leave where I was, and I found that here in Las Vegas.”

?? Raiders Live: Press Conference | Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center https://t.co/q7awxfqaBF — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 31, 2022

Why Vegas, and why now? As he addressed the Las Vegas media for the first time, Raiders pin affixed to the lapel of his black jacket, McDaniels said he was drawn to the franchise’s rich history (four Super Bowl titles, though none since 2002) and aligned with the vision outlined by team owner Mark Davis, which included the hiring of longtime friend and Patriots colleague Dave Ziegler as general manager.

“When you go through this process, I was very impressed with how exhaustive (the Raiders) were, just in their evaluation of me and my fit and how I would fit into their vision,” McDaniels told reporters. “And then you come out and you spend time with them, you meet the people, you see that everything’s done in a first-class manner. Their commitment to winning is easy to feel, to see, and to me, walking through this building and having a sense of the history and tradition of this organization and how much that impacts the day-to-day here, it really hit me. This is one of those iconic places.

“It’s a historic organization that has unbelievable history and tradition, and it’s in every hallway. So just getting to know them, feeling their commitment and understanding that that really married up with what my vision would be for another opportunity, it was easy to make the choice.”