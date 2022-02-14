How Aaron Donald Handled Retirement Question After Winning Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

Is Aaron Donald hanging up his cleats?

Well, we still don’t know.

Moments before the start of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI, Rodney Harrison reported that Donald might retire if the Rams beat the Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles went on to earn a 23-20 win over Cincinnati, with Donald making key plays on the Bengals’ final two offensive plays.

Moments after Donald won his first Lombardi Trophy, NBC’s Michelle Tafoya asked the 30-year-old about his potential retirement.

“I’m just in the moment right now,” Donald said. “I’m in the moment. I’m enjoying this right now with these guys. When my kids come on the field, this was a promise I made to my daughter when she was five. So, we gonna play in the confetti here for a minute. I’m just gonna live in the moment.”

"I wanted this so bad. I dreamed this. I DREAMED this. It's surreal. Look at this."



Donald had four tackles and two sacks in the Super Bowl victory.