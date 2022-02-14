Los Angeles Rams Win Super Bowl LVI by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

In Sean McVay’s case, the second time’s a charm.

The Los Angeles Rams are NFL champions after knocking off the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams stayed on theme for the 2021 postseason, waiting until the waning moments of the championship game to secure victory. Matthew Stafford marched the Rams downfield on a 15-play 72-yard drive, running the clock down to 1:25 in the fourth quarter before finding Cooper Kupp in the endzone for the lead.

Joe Burrow had enough time left on the clock to get the Bengals into field goal range, if not win outright. The Bengals got it into Rams territory before their drive stalled, thanks to two stellar plays from Aaron Donald. Donald stopped Samaje Perine on a third-and-one rush before disrupting Burrow’s pass to Perine on fourth down.

The Rams joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

