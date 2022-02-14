Rams, Buccaneers Make NFL History In Back-To-Back Seasons

The Rams and Buccaneers are the only two teams to reach this feat

by

Before 2021, no NFL team had ever won a Super Bowl in their home season. Now, it has happened in two straight years.

The Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers notably were the first team to do so in 2021 in blowout fashion over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams followed the Buccaneers’ lead and won the league’s biggest game Sunday night at SoFi Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.

If the recent trend continues, it looks like the Arizona Cardinals will take home the Lombardi Trophy next season at State Farm Stadium.

NESN?s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank

More NFL:

Could Rams’ Super Bowl Win Impact How NFL Franchises See Roster Building?
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp
Previous Article

Cooper Kupp Named Super Bowl MVP After Rams Beat Bengals For Title
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald
Next Article

How Aaron Donald Handled Retirement Question After Winning Super Bowl

Picked For You

Related