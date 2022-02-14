Rams, Buccaneers Make NFL History In Back-To-Back Seasons

NESN Logo Sign In

Before 2021, no NFL team had ever won a Super Bowl in their home season. Now, it has happened in two straight years.

The Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers notably were the first team to do so in 2021 in blowout fashion over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams followed the Buccaneers’ lead and won the league’s biggest game Sunday night at SoFi Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.

If the recent trend continues, it looks like the Arizona Cardinals will take home the Lombardi Trophy next season at State Farm Stadium.

