Brandon Bolden Projects Likelihood Of Tom Brady Returning To NFL

Count Brandon Bolden among those who aren’t completely convinced that Tom Brady is done playing NFL football for good.

Brady last week announced his retirement after 22 brilliant seasons in the league. But in his first public comments about walking away from the game, the 44-year-old seemingly left the door open for putting his pads back on and returning to the field. Brady acknowledged he’s “very happy” with his retirement decision, but he wasn’t willing to say there’s absolutely no chance he stages a comeback.

If you ask Brandon Bolden, who played alongside Brady for eight seasons in New England, it’s more likely than not that we see the seven-time Super Bowl champion throw passes on Sunday again.

“I was — I don’t wanna say bummed out — when he retired, but I was like, ‘Dang,’ because I wanted to see how far he could set the bar,” Bolden told CBS Sports. “(But) I’d probably put the percentage of a comeback above 50, because you can just never rule out Tom Brady.”

Should Brady stage an NFL comeback, it’s anyone’s guess where he could end up. The future Hall of Famer said goodbye to the Buccaneers in his retirement announcement, but Tampa Bay reportedly expects Brady to rejoin the organization if he unretires.

