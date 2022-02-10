Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Hurricanes To Win Signed Signed Charlie Coyle Jersey

Thursday’s Boston Bruins versus Carolina Hurricanes game will bring one fan closer to a hometown hero.

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Hurricanes can compete to win a signed Charlie Coyle jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Hurricanes broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict The Game” players also can find additional questions online, with each correct prediction boosting their chances of winning.

The first question in Thursday’s “Predict The Game” contest will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The winner of Thursday’s contest will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

