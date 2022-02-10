Super Bowl Odds: Seven Bengals Prop Bets To Consider Before Facing Rams There are a ton of prop bets available before Super Bowl LVI by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

There are no shortage of ways to make money entering’s Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

After all, you can bet the Gatorade color, the length of the National Anthem and even if PGA golfer Jon Rahm will record more birdies during Sunday’s Waste Management Open than Odell Beckham will record receptions. The possibilities are endless.

If you’ve been focused on game-specific prop bets throughout the season, however, you may not to mess with a good thing. And with that, here are seven prop bets to courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook specifically regarding the Bengals. (We’ve done the same for the Rams here, too.)

Either quarterback to get sacked on their first offensive play +2500

If you’re interested in having one or two long-shot bets among those you’re interested in, here’s one that gets the juices flowing. We’re tempted to think the Rams sacking Joe Burrow is more likely than the Rams sacking Matthew Stafford but with anxiety and nerves as an all-time high for these players, it’s possible to go either way. Of course, each team starting with a run play would shatter this, but are we really that confident too offensive-minded head coaches will come out and hand it off on the first play? Perhaps it’s worth noting that a pass play on the first offensive play weighs in at +115.

Tee Higgins to record most receiving yards +600

Cooper Kupp and Ja’Marr Chase have received the lion’s share of headlines regarding the receiver group. And for good reason, both are No. 1 receivers for their respective teams. But given Chase’s matchup against Ramsey, Higgins — a 1,000-yard receiver in 14 regular-season games — shouldn’t be over looked. He presents another middle-of-the-road prop with some value.

Joe Burrow exact passing touchdowns? Two +210

Burrow’s touchdown prop is set at over/under 1.5, but the juice is tilting heavy to the Over at -180. The price here, while obviously an exact amount has an impact the percentages, is a bit more profitable if for the reason you think Burrow would hit the Over 1.5, but also are not confident he’ll throw for four scores.

Total players to have a pass attempt Over 2.5 +155

This bet doesn’t only impact the Bengals, and the likelihood of it weighs heavily on a trick-play pass, but also could cash with a punter throw or injury to a quarterback. We mentioned how Sean McVay and Zac Taylor are offensive-minded head coaches, and it feels like a trick play from — well, let’s say Odell Beckham — could be in the works.

Samaje Perine Over 1.5 receptions +100

For those of you who don’t know, Perine is Cincinnati’s back-up running back. He’s second on the depth chart behind Joe Mixon, and used in third-down and pass-catching situations. Given that the best way to overcome the pass from by Los Angeles is to get the ball out of Burrow’s hand and to the playmakers, Perine feels like he presents some value in a dink-and-dunk sort of way.

Bengals Over 1.5 field goals -120

Cincinnati rookie Evan McPherson has been a savior for the Bengals this postseason hitting all 12 of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra points. McPherson was 28-for-33 on field goals this season including a perfect 13-for-13 of kicks 39 yards or less. If the Bengals move the ball, but get stuck in the red zone, they should feel confident in the fifth-rounder who has delivered in the clutch already.

Bengals Over 1.5 sacks -150

We love the battle in the trenches entering Sunday’s game, especially considering the Rams recorded the seventh-best defensive sack percentage of any team in the league this season. But the reality is that Cincinnati’s pass rush probably shouldn’t be overlooked either. If you like this, you might also like Trey Hendrickson, who is -125 to record one or more full sacks.

NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank.