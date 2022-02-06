Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Excited For NHL Winter Classic At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron is looking forward to having another NHL Winter Classic in Boston.

Commissioner Gary Bettman on Friday announced the league will hold its annual event at Fenway Park in 2023, with the Bruins opponent and date of the game to be announced.

It will be the fifth time the Bruins were featured in the outdoor game, with Bergeron having taken part of four Winter Classics.

“It’s always a great event, the league does a great job,” Bergeron said after the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

“I was able to experience it in 2010 and I have some great memories out of it. So it’s awesome.”

Fenway Park hasn’t hosted the game since 2010 where the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers. Six years later Boston played host again — this time at Gillette Stadium.

Fortunately for Bergeron and the Bruins, Boston is relatively mild around the time the Winter Classic is held — usually an afternoon game on New Years Day. Bergeron acknowledged that and said his team will be prepared either way.