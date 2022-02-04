Winter Classic, Bruins Set To Return To Fenway Park For Second Time

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins will be taking the ice at Fenway Park in 2023.

No, you didn’t read that wrong.

The NHL announced Friday night that the Bruins have been selected to host the 2023 NHL Winter Classic and it will be held at America’s most beloved ballpark for the second time. Boston last hosted the event at Fenway Park in 2010 and it led to a thrilling overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers, thanks to a goal from Marco Sturm. The Bruins have hosted the Winter Classic once since in 2016, but it was at Gillette Stadium.

The exact date, time and opponent haven’t been announced for the event yet. The NHL Winter Classic has been played on New Year’s Day each year the game has been played since 2008, aside from 2012 and 2017 when the holiday fell on a Sunday. New Year’s Day in 2023 also falls on a Sunday.

It should be an exciting event and having the Green Monster in the background surely will add a special flare to an already great tradition.