Celtics Rumors: Players Pushing For Team To Buy, Not Sell At Deadline

The Boston Celtics’ vision for success seems to be more focused on the long term than short.

But it appears the current group of players would like there to be some focus on the present.

The Celtics seem likely to move some of their tradeable contracts around. They’ve had a bunch of players named in trade rumors — pretty much everyone not named Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

And though they were underperforming the first few months of the season, the Celtics have been significantly better since Christmas, which, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, has led some to hope they could keep the group together.

“Multiple rotation players who were privately concerned about the team’s chances to compete when trade season opened a month ago told The Athletic this week they are pushing for the team to keep the roster together or even make moves to try to win now,” Weiss wrote in a story published Tuesday.

Ultimately, the Celtics seem keen on making moves that get rid of tradeable contracts and net useful players in return who could slot into the rotation.