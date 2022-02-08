NBA Rumors: Could Celtics, Bucks Find Common Ground On Guard Swap?

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA trade deadline is just two days away, and the Celtics appear to have multiple irons in the fire.

The Celtics could be among the busier teams ahead of Thursday’s deadline, as they’ve apparently had trade talks not only with the Atlanta Hawks, but they might have a potential trade partner in the Milwaukee Bucks, too.

The Celtics, per ESPN.com, are “engaged with several teams on deals that could reduce their payroll under the luxury tax line but also keep the momentum of their recent hot streak.” That might be a difficult needle to thread, but the report also notes the Bucks have had interest in Celtics guard Dennis Schröder, who seems very much available.

One name that could head back the other way is Milwaukee guard Donte DiVincenzo. According to the report, the Celtics have had some interest in the shooting guard, and Milwaukee’s failed efforts to sign him to an extension could make him a trade chip at the deadline.

DiVincenzo has played in just 16 games this season, averaging just more than 7 points per game while getting 20 minutes per night. He’s typically been a strong outside shooter but has struggled from beyond the perimeter this season. He’s hit just 28.6% of his 3-point attempts after hitting nearly 38% last season.